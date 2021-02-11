Impeachments and Vaccinations

The Biden-Harris administration is only three weeks in and ambitiously seeking to vaccinate millions of Americans and put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Jesse and Daniella connect with Dr. Bechara Choucair, the national vaccinations coordinator for the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team, to talk about how the administration is working to overcome this herculean challenge. Plus, our hosts talk about Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and what’s to come on Capitol Hill.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.