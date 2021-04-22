Dr. Rashawn Ray on the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict and Police Reform in the United States

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Jesse react to the conclusion of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd last May. Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, joins the pod to dig into what the jury’s guilty verdict means and where police reform in the United States goes from here. Our hosts also reflect on Earth Day and the White House’s effort to lead the world in addressing climate change with an international summit

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.