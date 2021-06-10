Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern on the Supreme Court and Judicial Reforms

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella and Jesse connect with Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern for a conversation on the underdiscussed but still very important federal judiciary, focusing on the influence of the new 6-3 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. They also dig into the Biden administration’s judicial strategy. Plus, Daniella reflects on the collapse of bipartisan infrastructure talks between the White House and Senate Republicans and where the legislation goes from here.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.