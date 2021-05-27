Civil Rights Corps’ Thea Sebastian on Pushing the Boundaries of Police Reform

In the year since the murder of George Floyd, Americans have sought to rethink their relationship with policing and the justice system. Thea Sebastian, director of policy at Civil Rights Corps in Washington, D.C., joins Daniella and Jesse on “The Tent” this week to discuss how some of these reform efforts have been actualized in states and cities and what role federal legislation such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act can do to restore the public’s confidence in the justice system.

