BONUS EPISODE: Dr. Zeke Emanuel on Managing the Coronavirus Outbreak

During a crisis, accurate information is among the most vital tools the public can use to protect themselves. In a bonus episode, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, former White House special adviser for Health Policy under President Barack Obama and current CAP Action senior fellow, joins “The Tent” for a discussion of the facts about the coronavirus outbreak and how the federal government could be responding to mitigate its effects.

